In photos: Major winter storm lashes the U.S. from coast to coast

The scene in a Seattle, Washington, street Feb. 13. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Over 120 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, watches or advisories, as a major coast to coast winter storm brings snow, ice and freezing temperatures to much of the U.S.

The big picture: The storm has caused hundreds of flights to be canceled. And thousands have lost power, from the Pacific Northwest to the Mid-Atlantic, the New York Times notes. President Biden approved an emergency declaration Sunday for all of Texas' 254 counties.

The scene at a restaurant on New York City's Upper West Side. Another wintry storm is forecast to hit the East Coast by the week's end. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Snow-clearing in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Photo: Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times Images
City workers use snow shovels to clear ice off of the sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Icicles form outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rebecca Falconer
22 hours ago - Science

In photos: Strong quake rocks Japan region hit by nuclear disaster

Taeko Naito in her home in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, Feb. 14 after the quake struck. Prime Minister Suga Yoshihid said authorities were preparing for potential aftershocks and landslides, NHK notes. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Saturday hit off the coast of Japan's Fukushima prefecture, injuring at least 120 people and causing widespread power outages, per Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The big picture: The Japan Meteorological Agency believes the quake was an aftershock from the deadly quake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear disaster at a Fukushima power plant on March 11, 2011.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

NYSE president: "The markets are not a casino"

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," New York Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham rejected comparisons between stock market investing and gambling.

Between the lines: Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently said "investors big and small are treating the stock market like a casino," in response to last month's situation with GameStop, Reddit and Robinhood. Cunningham says Warren is wrong.

Alexi McCammond
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Puerto Rico governor expects movement on statehood next month

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told "Axios on HBO" that "Congress is morally obligated to respond" to the island's recent vote in support of statehood, and said he expects a bill to be introduced in the House by mid-March.

Why it matters: Although statehood has been discussed for years, advocates say it is more likely now because Democrats control the House, Senate and White House — and because President Biden has publicly supported it.

