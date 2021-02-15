Over 120 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, watches or advisories, as a major coast to coast winter storm brings snow, ice and freezing temperatures to much of the U.S.

The big picture: The storm has caused hundreds of flights to be canceled. And thousands have lost power, from the Pacific Northwest to the Mid-Atlantic, the New York Times notes. President Biden approved an emergency declaration Sunday for all of Texas' 254 counties.

The scene at a restaurant on New York City's Upper West Side. Another wintry storm is forecast to hit the East Coast by the week's end. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Snow-clearing in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Photo: Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times Images

City workers use snow shovels to clear ice off of the sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Icicles form outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images