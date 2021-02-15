Sign up for our daily briefing

14 states warned of possible power cuts amid extreme weather

Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for 14 central states, said Monday that it directed its members to begin controlled power outages.

The state of play: SPP will implement "controlled interruptions of service" to prevent uncontrolled power cuts as states across the region face an aggressive winter storm.

  • The company issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, meaning "its operating reserves are below the required minimum."
  • SPP specified that while it told its member utilities to curtail energy use, those members will handle whether the outages are scheduled or not.
  • SPP manages the electric grid in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

What they're saying: "After exhausting usage of available reserve energy, SPP has now subsequently directed its member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service to prevent further, more widespread and uncontrolled outages," SPP said in a statement.

  • "In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service," Lanny Nickel, SPP's executive vice president, said.

Worth noting: More than 2 million people in Texas are already without electricity as they face single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill.

Zoom out: At least 400,000 homes, businesses and other customers lost power in Mexico as the cold temperatures in Texas triggered a natural gas shortage and took power plants offline.

  • Roughly 70% of those impacted had their power restored by midday, according to the grid operator, Cenace.

Axios
52 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Central U.S. faces record-setting cold snap

A mass vaccination clinic is covered in snow and ice in Midland, Texas. Photo: Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP

Records are falling across the central U.S. on Monday, with snow in Houston and extremely dangerous low temperatures across the plains states.

The big picture: "More than 50 million people could see temperatures dip below zero during the next several days as the record-setting deep freeze envelops the country," WashPost reports.

Gigi Sukin
2 hours ago - World

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman and first African to lead WTO

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses for a picture at her home in Potomac, Maryland. Photo: Eric Baradat/Getty Images

The World Trade Organization announced Monday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former finance minister, has been selected as the global trade body's next director-general.

Why it matters: Okonjo-Iweala was named to the position by representatives from the WTO's 164 member countries, becoming the first woman and first African to take the helm.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Monday granted emergency authorization to the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Why it matters: WHO's authorization "should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable," AP writes.

