Central U.S. faces record-setting cold snap

A mass vaccination clinic is covered in snow and ice in Midland, Texas. Photo: Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP

Records are falling across the central U.S. on Monday, with snow in Houston and extremely dangerous low temperatures across the plains states.

The big picture: "More than 50 million people could see temperatures dip below zero during the next several days as the record-setting deep freeze envelops the country," WashPost reports.

  • Millions are without power in Texas and neighboring states.
  • A group of utilities across 14 states called for rolling outages because the supply of reserve energy had been exhausted, AP reports.
  • Nearly 3 million Texans lack power as of this afternoon.

Between the lines: The Gulf States are used to hurricanes, not polar vortexes. The entire state of Texas has been placed under a disaster declaration.

The bottom line: "Grand Forks, N.D., hadn't reported a temperature above zero since Feb. 6 and probably won't until at least Monday afternoon," the Post noted.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - Science

In photos: Major winter storm lashes the U.S. from coast to coast

The scene in a Seattle, Washington, street Feb. 13. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Over 120 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, watches or advisories, as a major coast to coast winter storm brings snow, ice and freezing temperatures to much of the U.S.

The big picture: The storm has caused hundreds of flights to be canceled. And thousands have lost power, from the Pacific Northwest to the Mid-Atlantic, the New York Times notes. President Biden approved an emergency declaration Sunday for all of Texas' 254 counties.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow
Gigi Sukin
2 hours ago - World

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman and first African to lead WTO

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses for a picture at her home in Potomac, Maryland. Photo: Eric Baradat/Getty Images

The World Trade Organization announced Monday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former finance minister, has been selected as the global trade body's next director-general.

Why it matters: Okonjo-Iweala was named to the position by representatives from the WTO's 164 member countries, becoming the first woman and first African to take the helm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Monday granted emergency authorization to the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Why it matters: WHO's authorization "should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable," AP writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow