Central U.S. faces record-setting cold snap

Records are falling across the central U.S. on Monday, with snow in Houston and extremely dangerous low temperatures across the plains states.

The big picture: "More than 50 million people could see temperatures dip below zero during the next several days as the record-setting deep freeze envelops the country," WashPost reports.

Millions are without power in Texas and neighboring states.

in Texas and neighboring states. A group of utilities across 14 states called for rolling outages because the supply of reserve energy had been exhausted, AP reports.

called for rolling outages because the supply of reserve energy had been exhausted, AP reports. Nearly 3 million Texans lack power as of this afternoon.

Between the lines: The Gulf States are used to hurricanes, not polar vortexes. The entire state of Texas has been placed under a disaster declaration.

The bottom line: "Grand Forks, N.D., hadn't reported a temperature above zero since Feb. 6 and probably won't until at least Monday afternoon," the Post noted.