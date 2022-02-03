A sprawling winter storm that's forced school closures and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to impact the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn.

What's happening: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and the South braced for potentially dangerous ice accumulations. Winter storm and ice warnings were affecting over 90 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

The big picture: Over 3,700 scheduled flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been canceled, per tracking site FlightAware.

