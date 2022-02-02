U.S. braces for second major winter storm in less than a week

Sign up for our daily briefing
Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Credit: Weatherbell.com
More than 91 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and nearly six million on cold temperature alerts as the U.S. prepares to face its second winter storm in a week.
Driving the news: The storm is set to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.
- Over 1,700 flights have already been canceled on Tuesday, according to aviation tracking platform FlightAware.
Details: Heavy snow will fall in the Rockies before traveling across the Midwest through Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
- High temperatures for many locations across the Plains will be between 15 and 25 degrees below average.
- By Friday morning, temperatures in the Texas Panhandle are forecast to be in the single digits. Heavy ice accumulation is expected from Arkansas through the Ohio River Valley.
- The storm will then push into the Northeast, where people are still recovering from last week's historic blizzard.
What they're saying: "[T]he public is encouraged to plan now for prolonged hazardous winter weather conditions and disrupted travel," NWS said in a short-range forecast.
Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.