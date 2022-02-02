U.S. braces for second major winter storm in less than a week

More than 91 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and nearly six million on cold temperature alerts as the U.S. prepares to face its second winter storm in a week.

Driving the news: The storm is set to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Over 1,700 flights have already been canceled on Tuesday, according to aviation tracking platform FlightAware.

Details: Heavy snow will fall in the Rockies before traveling across the Midwest through Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

High temperatures for many locations across the Plains will be between 15 and 25 degrees below average.

By Friday morning, temperatures in the Texas Panhandle are forecast to be in the single digits. Heavy ice accumulation is expected from Arkansas through the Ohio River Valley.

The storm will then push into the Northeast, where people are still recovering from last week's historic blizzard.

What they're saying: "[T]he public is encouraged to plan now for prolonged hazardous winter weather conditions and disrupted travel," NWS said in a short-range forecast.

Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.