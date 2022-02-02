Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. braces for second major winter storm in less than a week

Shawna Chen

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 91 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and nearly six million on cold temperature alerts as the U.S. prepares to face its second winter storm in a week.

Driving the news: The storm is set to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Details: Heavy snow will fall in the Rockies before traveling across the Midwest through Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

  • High temperatures for many locations across the Plains will be between 15 and 25 degrees below average.
  • By Friday morning, temperatures in the Texas Panhandle are forecast to be in the single digits. Heavy ice accumulation is expected from Arkansas through the Ohio River Valley.
  • The storm will then push into the Northeast, where people are still recovering from last week's historic blizzard.

What they're saying: "[T]he public is encouraged to plan now for prolonged hazardous winter weather conditions and disrupted travel," NWS said in a short-range forecast.

Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanHans Nichols
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Leaked document reveals Biden’s Afghan failures

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Leaked notes from a White House Situation Room meeting the day before Kabul fell shed new light on just how unprepared the Biden administration was to evacuate Afghan nationals who'd helped the United States in its 20-year war against the Taliban.

Why it matters: Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.

Go deeper (4 min. read)
Margaret Harding McGill
44 mins ago - Technology

U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.

Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

