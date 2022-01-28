Bomb cyclone prompts blizzard warnings from Virginia to Maine

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Computer model projection showing the intense storm off of Cape Cod on Jan 29, 2022, with heavy snow and strong winds lashing the coastline. (Weatherbell.com)
Blizzard warnings are in effect from coastal Virginia to eastern Maine as a powerful and potentially historic winter storm is set to slam the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beginning Friday.
Why it matters: The storm will bring an array of hazards, from zero visibility amid hurricane force wind gusts and heavy snow to coastal flooding that will erode vulnerable beaches and threaten coastal property from the Jersey shore to coastal Massachusetts.
The big picture: The storm is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves from the coastal Carolinas on Friday to a position south-southeast of Cape Cod on Saturday. A total of 46 million people were under some form of winter storm warnings as of Friday morning.
- As the storm moves north, it will bring a swath of extremely heavy snowfall and strong winds, with one to two feet of snow or more forecast to fall from coastal Virginia to eastern Maine.
- The low pressure area responsible for this blizzard will undergo a process known as bombogenesis, and it's therefore referred to as a bomb cyclone. This is due to the rapid drop in its minimum central air pressure readings, which will exceed the bomb cyclone definition of plummeting at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.
- According to the National Weather Service, the pressure drop could be as fast as 40 millibars in that time frame, a feat meteorologists called "explosive" in a forecast discussion Friday morning. In general, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.
Details: Snowfall amounts will be highest in coastal Massachusetts, where localized amounts of above 30 inches are possible. The National Weather Service forecast office in Boston is warning of wind gusts along the coast that could exceed hurricane force of 74 mph, knocking out power when temperatures will be in the low teens.
- Computer models are signaling the likelihood for "exceptional" snowfall rates that could reach 4 inches per hour at times in southern New England, the Weather Service noted.
- "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage," the NWS Boston office warned Friday.
Threat level: Coastal areas will bear the brunt of this storm, though in New England, some of the most prolific snow bands could move well inland, based on computer model projections.
- A combination of the frigid temperatures in the low teens, record warm ocean temperatures for this time of year and intense atmospheric lift is also likely to yield thundersnow in the heaviest snow bands.
- Warmer than average ocean temperatures off the New England coast will aid in intensifying the storm and adding more moisture to it, helping it produce extremely heavy snowfall over land.
- The highest snowfall totals are likely to fall from Long Island northeast to eastern Massachusetts, northeastward to coastal Maine, with at least 18 to 24 inches, and localized higher amounts that could exceed 30 inches.
- This would make the blizzard the biggest snowstorm the region has seen since 2018, and the first blizzard warnings to be issued in the region since then too.
- Some spots could break longer-term records. For example, Boston has not seen a snowstorm deliver more than two feet of snow during the month of January, and if amounts exceed 28 inches, which is possible, it would become the city's biggest snow event on record.
- In New York City, amounts are expected to be lower, with between 8 and 16 inches, depending on the location. The storm's track makes it difficult to pin down snowfall amounts there, the NWS stated.
Context: Many of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast's biggest snowstorms on record have occurred since 2000, in line with climate change-related trends toward more frequent and severe heavy precipitation events.
- Five of Boston‘s top 10 snowstorms have occurred since 2003, and eight of its top 10 since 1978.
- Baltimore has seen seven out of its top 10 biggest snowstorms since 1979, and four of its top five took place post-1996.
- Philadelphia‘s top three snowstorms have taken place since 1996.
- In New York City, seven of its top nine biggest snowstorms have occurred since 1996, with six of them since 2003. Three of its top five have occurred since 2006.
The bottom line: Southern New England is in for a serious winter storm that may end up in the history books.