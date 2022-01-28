Sign up for our daily briefing

Bomb cyclone prompts blizzard warnings from Virginia to Maine

Andrew Freedman

Computer model projection showing the intense storm off of Cape Cod on Jan 29, 2022, with heavy snow and strong winds lashing the coastline. (Weatherbell.com)

Blizzard warnings are in effect from coastal Virginia to eastern Maine as a powerful and potentially historic winter storm is set to slam the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beginning Friday.

Why it matters: The storm will bring an array of hazards, from zero visibility amid hurricane force wind gusts and heavy snow to coastal flooding that will erode vulnerable beaches and threaten coastal property from the Jersey shore to coastal Massachusetts.

The big picture: The storm is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves from the coastal Carolinas on Friday to a position south-southeast of Cape Cod on Saturday. A total of 46 million people were under some form of winter storm warnings as of Friday morning.

  • As the storm moves north, it will bring a swath of extremely heavy snowfall and strong winds, with one to two feet of snow or more forecast to fall from coastal Virginia to eastern Maine.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • The low pressure area responsible for this blizzard will undergo a process known as bombogenesis, and it's therefore referred to as a bomb cyclone. This is due to the rapid drop in its minimum central air pressure readings, which will exceed the bomb cyclone definition of plummeting at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.
  • According to the National Weather Service, the pressure drop could be as fast as 40 millibars in that time frame, a feat meteorologists called "explosive" in a forecast discussion Friday morning. In general, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

Details: Snowfall amounts will be highest in coastal Massachusetts, where localized amounts of above 30 inches are possible. The National Weather Service forecast office in Boston is warning of wind gusts along the coast that could exceed hurricane force of 74 mph, knocking out power when temperatures will be in the low teens.

  • Computer models are signaling the likelihood for "exceptional" snowfall rates that could reach 4 inches per hour at times in southern New England, the Weather Service noted.
  • "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage," the NWS Boston office warned Friday.
Map showing forecast snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, with a maximum in eastern Massachusetts. (Weatherbell.com)

Threat level: Coastal areas will bear the brunt of this storm, though in New England, some of the most prolific snow bands could move well inland, based on computer model projections.

  • A combination of the frigid temperatures in the low teens, record warm ocean temperatures for this time of year and intense atmospheric lift is also likely to yield thundersnow in the heaviest snow bands.
  • Warmer than average ocean temperatures off the New England coast will aid in intensifying the storm and adding more moisture to it, helping it produce extremely heavy snowfall over land.
  • The highest snowfall totals are likely to fall from Long Island northeast to eastern Massachusetts, northeastward to coastal Maine, with at least 18 to 24 inches, and localized higher amounts that could exceed 30 inches.
  • This would make the blizzard the biggest snowstorm the region has seen since 2018, and the first blizzard warnings to be issued in the region since then too.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Some spots could break longer-term records. For example, Boston has not seen a snowstorm deliver more than two feet of snow during the month of January, and if amounts exceed 28 inches, which is possible, it would become the city's biggest snow event on record.
  • In New York City, amounts are expected to be lower, with between 8 and 16 inches, depending on the location. The storm's track makes it difficult to pin down snowfall amounts there, the NWS stated.

Context: Many of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast's biggest snowstorms on record have occurred since 2000, in line with climate change-related trends toward more frequent and severe heavy precipitation events.

The bottom line: Southern New England is in for a serious winter storm that may end up in the history books.

Erin Doherty
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republican-led Pennsylvania court deems mail-in voting law unconstitutional

Workers count ballots for the 2020 Presidential election at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo: Hannah Yoon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Republican-led Pennsylvania court on Friday ruled that the state's mail-in voting law is unconstitutional.

Driving the news: Three Republican judges sided with Republican challengers and ruled that no-excuse mail-in voting is prohibited under the state's constitution. Two Democrats on the panel dissented.

Zachary Basu
37 mins ago - World

China's ambassador warns Taiwan could spark "military conflict" with U.S.

Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the U.S. warned in a rare interview with NPR that if Taiwanese authorities "keep going down the road for independence," it would "most likely" lead to a "military conflict" between the U.S. and China.

Why it matters: Chinese officials rarely speak in such blunt terms, but veteran diplomat Qin Gang was unequivocal: "The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinderbox between China and the United States."

Emily Peck
Updated 51 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why Neil Young's Spotify standoff matters to the music industry

Neil Young in 2019. Photo: Gus Stewart/Getty Images

Spotify will remove Neil Young's music from its streaming platform, because the 76-year-old rock icon objected to the company's response to vaccine misinformation.

The big picture: This matters more than you'd think, given the popularity of old music.

