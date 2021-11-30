Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron

Travelers arrive for flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on Nov. 30. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Tuesday advised those 60 or older and other vulnerable people to postpone travel plans in response to the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Driving the news: The WHO said on Monday that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk and may be more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

  • Though the WHO acknowledged there are still many uncertainties associated with the variant, the agency said it believes the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron around the world is "high."

What they're saying: People "who are unwell or at risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and dying" should delay their travel plans, the WHO said.

  • People 60 or older or those with comorbidities such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes are considered at risk.
  • The WHO also urged countries to "continue to apply an evidence-informed and risk-based approach when implementing travel measures," but urged against "blanket travel bans," which it said "will not prevent the international spread."

The big picture: The WHO's guidance comes as countries worldwide rush to implement measures to respond to the Omicron variant, including travel restrictions.

  • The U.S. has restricted air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi due to concerns over the variant.
  • Similar restrictions have been announced by countries in Europe and Asia.

The bottom line: The WHO urged all travelers to "to remain vigilant for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, to get vaccinated when it is their turn and to adhere to public health and social measures at all times and regardless of vaccination status, including by using masks appropriately, respecting physical distancing."

Mike D'Onofrio
10 hours ago - Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia monitors new Omicron variant

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, has not been detected in Philadelphia as of Monday, a city health department spokesperson told Axios.

Driving the news: The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is monitoring the variant and working with federal health officials to learn more about what to expect, spokesperson James Garrow said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Travel whiplash: Omicron upends holiday plans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Just when it seemed safe to travel overseas again, along comes Omicron.

Why it matters: The emergence of the new coronavirus variant couldn't come at a worse time, just weeks before millions of people are expected to travel for the holidays to reunite with loved ones they've missed during the pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The emergence of the Omicron COVID variant is turbocharging the push for vaccine boosters, and experts say a booster may soon become a requirement to be considered "fully vaccinated."

Why it matters: Booster uptake has been sluggish so far, and adding a third shot to vaccine mandates would be highly controversial.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow