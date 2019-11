The big picture: Key projects in which Walsh played a crucial role included his planning of the July 4 "Salute to America" celebration in Washington, D.C. — which was criticized by some for its cost to taxpayers but hailed by the president's supporters as a success — and the administration's thwarted plans to hold next year's G7 summit at the Trump National Doral Miami.

WashPost notes his main responsibilities were overseeing the planning of overseas trips and the White House military office and deciding on White House aides’ use of government resources. He was involved in the vast majority of Trump rallies.

What they're saying: "Dan Walsh is a fantastic member of the team, and has served the White House and my Administration with the utmost professionalism and honor," Trump said in a statement to WashPost. "He has accepted a great job in the private sector, as almost all of my people who develop experience in the White House have done."

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Walsh "possesses a rare combination of talent, integrity and humor in equal measure."

What's next: White House officials told WashPost they had found a likely internal replacement for Walsh. They did not identify the candidate but said they would make an announcement "in the coming days."

