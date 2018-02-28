Every high-profile Trump administration departure

The Trump administration had more first-year departures than any other president in at least 40 years — and the exits haven't stopped. Trump ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton on Tuesday, saying he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."
Why it matters: The first-term revolving door of Trump's highest Cabinet officials is not normal, although some turnover should be expected past the midterms.
1. Michael Flynn
- Title: National Security Adviser
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Feb. 13, 2017
2. Sean Spicer
- Title: Communications Director, Press Secretary
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: July 21, 2017
3. Reince Priebus
- Title: White House chief of staff
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: July 23, 2017
4. Anthony Scaramucci
- Title: Communications Director
- Start date: July 21, 2017
- End date: July 31, 2017
5. Steve Bannon
- Title: White House Chief Strategist
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Aug. 18, 2017
6. Katie Walsh
- Title: White House deputy chief of staff
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: March 30, 2017
7. Michael Dubke
- Title: Communications director
- Start date: March 6, 2017
- End date: May 30, 2017
8. Sebastian Gorka
- Title: Deputy assistant to the President
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Aug. 25, 2017
9. K.T. McFarland
- Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: April 9, 2017
10. Tom Price
- Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Start date: Feb. 10, 2017
- End date: Sept. 29, 2017
11. Omarosa Manigault Newman
- Title: Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Dec. 13, 2017
12. James Comey
- Title: FBI Director
- Start date: Sept. 4, 2013
- End date: May 9, 2017
13. Andrew McCabe
- Title: Deputy Director of FBI
- Start date: Feb. 1, 2016
- End date: Jan. 29, 2018
14. Dina Powell
- Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
- Start date: Jan. 18, 2017
- End date: Jan. 12, 2018
15. Walter Shaub
- Title: Director of the Office of Government Ethics
- Start date: Jan. 9, 2013
- End date: July 19, 2017
16. Angella Reid
- Title: Chief Usher
- Start date: Oct. 4, 2011
- End date: May 5, 2017
17. Rob Porter
- Title: Staff Secretary
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: Feb. 7, 2018
18. Josh Raffel
- Title: Senior Communications Official
- Start date: April 5, 2017
- End date: Feb. 27, 2018
19. Hope Hicks
- Title: Director of Strategic Communications, Communications Director
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: March 29, 2018
20. Gary Cohn
- Title: Director of the National Economic Council
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: April 2, 2018
21. John McEntee
- Title: Personal Aide to the President
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: March 12, 2018
22. Rex Tillerson
- Title: Secretary of State
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: March 13, 2018
23. H.R. McMaster
- Title: National Security Adviser
- Start date: Feb. 20, 2017
- End date: March 22, 2018
24. David Shulkin
- Title: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
- Start date: Feb. 13, 2017
- End date: March 28, 2018
25. Michael Anton
- Title: National Security Council Spokesperson
- Start date: Feb. 8, 2017
- End date: April 8, 2018
26. Tom Bossert
- Title: Homeland Security Adviser
- Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
- End date: April 10, 2018
27. Scott Pruitt
- Title: EPA Administrator
- Start date: Feb. 17, 2017
- End date: July 5, 2018
28. Nikki Haley
- Title: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
- Start date: Jan. 24, 2017
- End date: The end of 2018
29. Jeff Sessions
- Title: Attorney General
- Start date: Feb. 9, 2017
- End date: Nov. 7, 2018
30. Mira Ricardel
- Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
- Start date: May 15, 2018
- End date: Nov. 14, 2018
31. John Kelly
- Title: White House chief of staff
- Start date: July 31, 2017
- End date: The end of 2018
32. Nick Ayers
- Title: Chief of staff to the Vice President
- Start date: July 28, 2017
- End date: The end of 2018
33. Ryan Zinke
- Title: Secretary of the Interior
- Start date: March 1, 2017
- End date: The end of 2018
34. Jim Mattis
- Title: Secretary of Defense
- Start date: January 20, 2017
- End date: February 2019
35. Raj Shah
- Title: White House Deputy Press Secretary
- Start date: September 2017 (Previously served as deputy assistant to the president; January 2017-September 2017)
- End date: January 2019
36. Brock Long
- Title: FEMA Administrator
- Start date: June 2017
- End date: February 2019
37. Lindsay Walters
- Title: White House Deputy Press Secretary
- Start date: January 2017
- End date: April 2019
38. Scott Gottlieb
- Title: FDA Commissioner
- Start date: May 2017
- End date: Likely April 2019
39. Bill Shine
- Title: White House Communications Director
- Start date: July 5, 2018
- End date: March 8, 2019
40. Linda McMahon
- Title: Head of the Small Business Administration
- Start date: February 14, 2017
- End date: March 29, 2019
41. Kirstjen Nielsen
- Title: Secretary of Homeland Security
- Start date: December 6, 2017
- End date: April 7, 2019
42. Randolph "Tex" Alles
- Title: U.S. Secret Service Director
- Start date: April 25, 2017
- End date: May 1, 2019
43. Sarah Sanders
- Title: Press Secretary
- Start date: July 21, 2017
- End date: July 1, 2019
44. Alex Acosta
- Title: Labor Secretary
- Start date: April 28, 2017
- End date: July 19, 2019
45. Dan Coats
- Title: Director of National Intelligence
- Start date: March 16, 2017
- End Date: August 15, 2019
46. Jason Greenblatt
- Title: Special envoy for Middle East peace
- Start date: Dec. 23, 2016
- End Date: Expected late Sept. 2019
47. John Bolton
- Title: National Security Adviser
- Start date: April 9, 2018
- End Date: Sept. 10, 2019
Editor's note: This is a running list and will continue to be updated with the latest information.
- This piece was updated to correct Omarosa Manigault Newman's official title, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.