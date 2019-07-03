Organizers have stepped up security and readied battle tanks, fighter jets and fireworks for President Trump's Fourth of July extravaganza in Washington, D.C., per NPR.
Why it matters: July 4 has been seen as a nonpartisan occasion, but Trump has inserted himself into the event. He tweeted military leaders are "thrilled" he's honoring American forces. Retired generals told Politico he's politicizing the Independence Day celebration. The taxpayer cost hasn't been disclosed, per ABC News.
President Trump is due to address the nation from the Lincoln Memorial at 6.30pm. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call The Washington Post reports the National Park Service diverted nearly $2.5 million to cover costs of staging this event, citing 2 individuals familiar with the matter. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images "Salute to America" organizers say the event honors the U.S. military. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Peyton Sherwood has 400 "Trump baby" balloons to sell in D.C., and protesters plan to fly a "Trump baby" blimp during the event. Photo: Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images
