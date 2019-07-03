Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

D.C. steps up security for Trump's Fourth of July military extravaganza

A worker washes one of two M1A1 Abrams tanks that are loaded on rail cars at a rail yard.
M1A1 Abrams tanks on rail cars in Washington, DC., ahead of the "Salute to America" event. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Organizers have stepped up security and readied battle tanks, fighter jets and fireworks for President Trump's Fourth of July extravaganza in Washington, D.C., per NPR.

Why it matters: July 4 has been seen as a nonpartisan occasion, but Trump has inserted himself into the event. He tweeted military leaders are "thrilled" he's honoring American forces. Retired generals told Politico he's politicizing the Independence Day celebration. The taxpayer cost hasn't been disclosed, per ABC News.

Set up continues for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day at the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday July 2.
President Trump is due to address the nation from the Lincoln Memorial at 6.30pm. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call
Workers build a stage and bleachers for the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event.
The Washington Post reports the National Park Service diverted nearly $2.5 million to cover costs of staging this event, citing 2 individuals familiar with the matter. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Workers build a stage and bleachers for the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event with US President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial.
"Salute to America" organizers say the event honors the U.S. military. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Peyton Sherwood's "trump baby balloon" near the White House in Washington, D.C.
Peyton Sherwood has 400 "Trump baby" balloons to sell in D.C., and protesters plan to fly a "Trump baby" blimp during the event. Photo: Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images

