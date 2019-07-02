Trump baby blimp to loom over Trump's Fourth of July celebration

Protesters have obtained permission to fly a Trump baby blimp over the National Mall during President Trump's controversial Fourth of July celebration, according to NBC 4 Washington's Mark Segraves.

What's happening: The blimp, which has become a staple at demonstrations in opposition of Trump, received a permit from the National Mall's National Park Service to fly from 4am to 9pm. During that time, Trump is slated to host an elaborate "Salute to America" celebration, including aircraft demonstrations, rollouts of U.S. Army tanks, a VIP section and a speech from the president himself.