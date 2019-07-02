Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Trump baby blimp to loom over Trump's Fourth of July celebration

A Trump baby blimp flying in the sky.
Photo: TF-Images/Getty Images

Protesters have obtained permission to fly a Trump baby blimp over the National Mall during President Trump's controversial Fourth of July celebration, according to NBC 4 Washington's Mark Segraves.

What's happening: The blimp, which has become a staple at demonstrations in opposition of Trump, received a permit from the National Mall's National Park Service to fly from 4am to 9pm. During that time, Trump is slated to host an elaborate "Salute to America" celebration, including aircraft demonstrations, rollouts of U.S. Army tanks, a VIP section and a speech from the president himself.

Between the lines: Concern surrounded the splashy affair quickly following its announcement, particularly the plans to debut tankers for the event. The Council of DC tweeted Monday: "Tanks, but no tanks," pointing to a previous Department of Defense memo regarding a planned Veteran's Day parade in which they said tanks would damage the local infrastructure. However, DOD is saying the vehicle display will be static, limiting harm to the city, according to CNN.

Go deeper: Trump's unexpected 1st Amendment legacy

Fourth of July