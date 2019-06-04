Demonstrators inflated a giant blimp depicting President Trump as a baby in a diaper outside the U.K. parliament Tuesday, as London prepared for one of its largest ever protests against a foreign leader on the second day of his state visit, Reuters reports.

Details: Large-scale protests were expected across the U.K. as Trump meets with Prime Minister Theresa May, per the BBC. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's due to address London protesters. He said Trump's state visit is "an opportunity to stand in solidarity" with those he's attacked — including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom the president called "nasty" after he compared Trump to 20th century fascists.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.