In photos: Trump baby blimp back as protesters rally across U.K.

The Donald Trump baby balloon set up in Parliament Square, London.
The Trump baby blimp set up in Parliament Square, London. It was last seen on his previous U.K. visit. Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA Images via Getty Images

Demonstrators inflated a giant blimp depicting President Trump as a baby in a diaper outside the U.K. parliament Tuesday, as London prepared for one of its largest ever protests against a foreign leader on the second day of his state visit, Reuters reports.

Details: Large-scale protests were expected across the U.K. as Trump meets with Prime Minister Theresa May, per the BBC. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's due to address London protesters. He said Trump's state visit is "an opportunity to stand in solidarity" with those he's attacked — including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom the president called "nasty" after he compared Trump to 20th century fascists.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

People stop to take pictures of a protest sculpture depicting US President Donald Trump on a toilet.
A protest sculpture in Trafalgar Square, central London, which depicts the president. Photo: Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images
A member of the Baby Trump Balloon team blows up a balloon in Parliament Square, London.
A member of the Baby Trump Balloon team blows up a balloon in Parliament Square, London. Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA Images via Getty Images
Political artist Kaya Mar holds up a work depicting US President Donald Trump outside the Houses of Parliament.
Political artist Kaya Mar holds up a work depicting Trump outside the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against Donald Trump's visit to the UK.
A smaller scale protest takes place as Trump attends a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace Monday. Photo: Angeles Rodenas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Protesters hold placards in protest over Donald Trump's state visit during as Donald Trump attends a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 03, 2019 in London, England.
Protesters near Buckingham Palace on Monday. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

