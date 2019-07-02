President Trump told reporters on Monday U.S. Army tanks will be present in the National Mall during the July 4 celebrations in Washington, D.C., this week.

The big picture: They're part of Trump's plans for the "Salute to America" event to honor the U.S. military, per AP. There will also be flyovers by Air Force One and the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels jet squadron and Trump will deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The national Fourth of July celebration is often seen as a nonpartisan event, but Trump has inserted himself, Axios' Rashaan Ayesh notes.

