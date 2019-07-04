Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Cost of Trump's July 4 event: TBD

A Bradley armored vehicle and soldiers in front of the Lincoln Memorial
A Bradley Fighting Vehicle on the National Mall Wednesday. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

It could be a while before we know how much President Trump's July 4 celebration will cost the taxpayers, since the expense of military activities like providing the M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles won't be determined until long after it's over, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Trump's military display — an element that traditionally hasn't been included in Independence Day celebrations — has been controversial and is sure to prompt more questions about the total cost. The Post reports that the air show alone could cost as much as $2 million, in addition to the $2.5 million the National Park Service is diverting to cover the event.

Fourth of July