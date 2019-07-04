Cost of Trump's July 4 event: TBD

It could be a while before we know how much President Trump's July 4 celebration will cost the taxpayers, since the expense of military activities like providing the M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles won't be determined until long after it's over, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Trump's military display — an element that traditionally hasn't been included in Independence Day celebrations — has been controversial and is sure to prompt more questions about the total cost. The Post reports that the air show alone could cost as much as $2 million, in addition to the $2.5 million the National Park Service is diverting to cover the event.