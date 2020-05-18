35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Reports: Ousted watchdog was probing claims Pompeo used staffer for errands

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a news conference at the State Department in Washington,DC., in April. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Ousted State Department inspector general Steve Linick was investigating allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed a staffer to go on errands for him and his wife, including walking his dog, multiple news outlets reported Sunday night.

Why it matters: Congressional officials said Democrats were trying to determine whether President Trump's move to remove Linick "was an effort to shut down the investigation," per the Washington Post. The Trump administration has yet to respond to requests for comment.

  • The allegations could amount to the misuse of a staffer if proven.

Details: The staffer at the center of the allegations was a "political appointee who was serving as a staff assistant," according to NBC, which first reported the news. Officials are trying to find out if Linck was conducting other investigations into Pompeo, the news outlet notes.

The big picture: Linick is the fourth government watchdog Trump has moved to fire in the past six weeks.

  • Axios reported last month that sources close to Trump expected him to fire more inspectors general after his removal of Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community watchdog who alerted Congress to the complaint that triggered his impeachment.
  • Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee have opened an investigation into the ouster of Linick, which was met with criticism from top Demoratic Party officials.
  • Some Republicans expressed concern over the action — notably Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Susan Collins (R-Maine). Collins tweeted that Trump "has not provided the kind of justification for the removal"

What they're saying: Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter on Friday night he wanted to fire Linick as he "no longer" has the "fullest confidence" in him.

  • Trump tagged Collins in a tweet Monday night, saying in part: "this whole whistle-blower racket needs to be looked at very closely, it is causing great injustice and harm. I hope you are listening Sen. Susan Collins."

Romney calls Trump's purge of IGs "a threat to accountable democracy"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tore into President Trump on Twitter Saturday night for his "unprecedented" firing of multiple inspectors general in recent weeks, calling his actions "a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power."

Why it matters: Romney was the sole Republican senator to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power after his impeachment trial in January. He remains one of the few members of the GOP who will directly criticize the president.

Pelosi calls it "typical" of Trump to announce IG removal on a Friday night

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized President Trump's move to oust State Department inspector general Steve Linick. On CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday, she said it was "typical" for the White House to announce something "unsavory" late on a Friday night.

Why it matters: Top Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee have opened an investigation into the removal of Linick, who was reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for misusing agency staff for personal errands.

Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Steve Linick leaves the Capitol building in October 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night ouster of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended that Linick, who was reportedly investigating Pompeo for allegedly misusing agency staff for personal tasks, be removed from the position, a White House official told Axios. President Trump agreed.

