Trump moves to fire State Department watchdog

President Trump moved late Friday to remove the State Department's inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Linick, a Justice Department veteran appointed by former President Obama played a small part in the House impeachment proceedings against President Trump. He is among a collection of watchdogs to be fired in recent months.

The removal was first reported by Politico.

What he's saying: Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday night saying he "no longer" has the "fullest confidence in the State Department inspector general.

"It is extremely important that we promote the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness of Federal programs and activities. The Inspectors General have a critical role in the achieve of these goals. As is the case with regard to other positions where I, as President, have the power of appointment, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General. That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General."

The other side: Pelosi responded to Trump's Friday evening move, saying, "The President's late-night, weekend firing of the State Department Inspector General has accelerated his dangerous pattern of retaliation against the patriotic public servants charged with conducting oversight on behalf of the American people.