Trump moves to fire State Department watchdog

U.S. State Department Inspector General Steve Linick departs the U.S. Capitol October 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump moved late Friday to remove the State Department's inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Linick, a Justice Department veteran appointed by former President Obama played a small part in the House impeachment proceedings against President Trump. He is among a collection of watchdogs to be fired in recent months.

What he's saying: Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday night saying he "no longer" has the "fullest confidence in the State Department inspector general.

"It is extremely important that we promote the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness of Federal programs and activities. The Inspectors General have a critical role in the achieve of these goals. As is the case with regard to other positions where I, as President, have the power of appointment, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General. That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General."

The other side: Pelosi responded to Trump's Friday evening move, saying, "The President's late-night, weekend firing of the State Department Inspector General has accelerated his dangerous pattern of retaliation against the patriotic public servants charged with conducting oversight on behalf of the American people.

  • "It is concerning that the President has taken this action as the House passes the Heroes Act, which contains critical funding for the State Department IG to oversee and ensure the effective, wise spending of coronavirus response funds.
  • "The President must cease his pattern of reprisal and retaliation against the public servants who are working to keep Americans safe, particularly during this time of global emergency."

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus rescue package, the HEROES Act, passed on Friday, although it is expected to die in the Senate.

The big picture: More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb economic hurt from coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the New York Times reports.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health

House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 15. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus rescue package, the HEROES Act, passed by 208-199 on Friday, although it is expected to die in the Senate.

The big picture: Millions of eligible Americans received one-time payments of $1,200 or $2,400 from the last relief bill passed by Congress — the largest in modern history. This package would cost another $1 trillion and offers money for state governments.

