Pelosi calls it "typical" of Trump to announce IG removal on a Friday night

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized President Trump's move to oust State Department inspector general Steve Linick on CBS News' "Face the Nation," calling it "typical" for the White House to announce something "unsavory" late on a Friday night.

Why it matters: Top Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee have opened an investigation into the removal of Linick, who was reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for misusing agency staff for personal errands.

  • Linick is the fourth inspector general that Trump has sought to remove in six weeks, and the third whose ouster has come on a Friday night.
  • Axios reported last month that sources close to Trump expected him to fire more inspectors general across his government, after his Friday night removal of Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community watchdog who alerted Congress to the complaint that triggered impeachment.
  • Conservative allies of the president have told him that these IGs are members of the “deep state” trying to undermine him.

What she's saying:

"The president has the right to fire any federal employee. But the fact is, if it looks like it is in retaliation for something that the IGs, the inspector general, is doing, that could be unlawful. ... He didn't say in his letter any reason, except that he lost confidence. He has lost confidence in other IGs because they have been investigating, or have reason to believe that something should be investigated, that he is doing. I really do think that presidents should not have the ability to undo investigations into their own actions."

Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Steve Linick leaves the Capitol building in October 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night ouster of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended that Linick, who was reportedly investigating Pompeo for allegedly misusing agency staff for personal tasks, be removed from the position, a White House official told Axios. President Trump agreed.

Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump moves to fire State Department watchdog

U.S. State Department Inspector General Steve Linick departs the U.S. Capitol October 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump moved late Friday to remove the State Department's inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Linick, a Justice Department veteran appointed by former President Obama played a small part in the House impeachment proceedings against President Trump. He is among a collection of watchdogs to be fired in recent months.

May 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 4,664,486 — Total deaths: 312,381 — Total recoveries — 1,708,969Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,470,199 — Total deaths: 88,811 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. Federal government: White House economic adviser Peter Navarro claims that lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus will "indirectly" kill more people than the virus itself.
  4. States: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  5. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  6. World: India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  7. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  8. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

