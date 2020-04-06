Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Intelligence community watchdog suggests Trump fired him for doing his job

Rebecca Falconer

Michael Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community,at the Capitol in October. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson suggested in a statement Sunday President Trump fired him for acting impartially in carrying out his duties following a whistleblower complaint.

Why it matters: Atkinson alerted Congress last September to the complaint on Trump's correspondence with Ukraine's president, triggering an inquiry that resulted in the president's impeachment.

  • The firing is part of a broader push to purge the administration of officials deemed disloyal to the president.

What he's saying: "It is hard not to think that the President’s loss of confidence in me derives from my having faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General," Atkinson said in his statement.

The other side: Trump, who was acquitted in the Republican-controlled Senate in February, told reporters Saturday he thought Atkinson did a "terrible job," calling the whistleblower report "fake." (It was not fake.)

The big picture: Atkinson must leave his role early next month.

Go deeper: Trump's new purge

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

