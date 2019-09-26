Rep. Chris Stewart: Whistleblower complaint has been declassified
The intelligence community whistleblower complaint reportedly concerning President Trump and Ukraine has been declassified, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Twitter and Fox News' "Ingraham Angle" Wednesday night. But it doesn't appear to be immediately available to the public.
Details: 2 sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios' Alayna Treene that the complaint has been declassified, but it’s unclear to both whether it's been distributed beyond members of the intelligence community yet. Stewart's comments imply the release to the general public is imminent.
It's been declassified and it's been released. So it should be available for everyone to go and look at, and I encourage everyone to go and look at it."
— Rep. Chris Stewart on "The Ingram Angle"
The big picture: The apparent release comes as Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire prepares to testify before Congress Thursday on a whistleblower complaint regarding a conversation between Trump that involved an alleged "promise" and Ukraine.
What they're saying: Stewart told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the reported contained "no surprises," building on his comments earlier that he doesn't believe that the complaint alone alone warrants the impeachment of Trump.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said earlier Wednesday after reviewing the complaint in private that the materials he viewed "exposed serious wrongdoing" and provided the committee with information to follow up on.