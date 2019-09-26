Rep. Chris Stewart: Whistleblower complaint has been declassified

The intelligence community whistleblower complaint reportedly concerning President Trump and Ukraine has been declassified, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Twitter and Fox News' "Ingraham Angle" Wednesday night. But it doesn't appear to be immediately available to the public.

Details: 2 sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios' Alayna Treene that the complaint has been declassified, but it’s unclear to both whether it's been distributed beyond members of the intelligence community yet. Stewart's comments imply the release to the general public is imminent.