Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said in a statement Tuesday that he has upheld his responsibility "to follow the law every step of the way" while dealing with the whistleblower complaint unraveling this week.

The big picture: Maguire is due to testify before Congress Thursday on a whistleblower complaint regarding a conversation between Trump that involved an alleged "promise" and Ukraine. Trump has confirmed that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenky regarding 2020 candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, but the nature of the complaint remains unclear.