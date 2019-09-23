President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Fox Business' Maria Bartiomo Monday that he couldn't assure her "100%" that Trump had not threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine if the country did not launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.

The big picture: Giuliani is at the heart of the Ukraine controversy — which he says involved him asking Ukrainian officials to investigate "Ukrainian collusion" that he claims occurred during the 2016 presidential election — but he acknowledged over the weekend that his request involved Biden.