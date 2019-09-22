"I clarified it immediately. He said to me, 'Did you ever talk about Joe Biden.' I said no. Then I said, "I did say that you should investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. The no was obviously wrong. I clarified it immediately. I corrected it before he corrected it. The reality is⁠ — the distinction is this. What they're trying to say is I went there for a political mission to kind of get Joe Biden in trouble. Ridiculous. I went there as a lawyer defending his client."

Why it matters: Giuliani said that he asked Ukrainian officials to investigate "Ukrainian collusion" that he claims occurred during the 2016 presidential election, but the acknowledgment that his request involved Biden is now at the heart of an unraveling controversy that involves President Trump.

House Democrats are now investigating Giuliani's time in Ukraine and whether Trump pressured Ukraine's president to open an investigation into Biden and his son. Trump confirmed on Sunday that he discussed Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July phone call.

