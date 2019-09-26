Stories

READ: Whistleblower's letters with lawmakers on potential meeting

Adam Schiff, D-Calif., conducts news conferenceon the transcript of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, September 25,
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schif conducts news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center Wednesday. Photo: Tom William/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The intelligence community whistleblower behind the complaint reportedly linked to President Trump and Ukraine has agreed to potentially meet with congressional lawmakers if certain conditions are met, according to letters first obtained by CNN.

Why it matters: Congress has yet to hear directly from the whistleblower or be provided the complaint in full by the Trump administration. While Trump has authorized the release of the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that interaction is said to be only one part of a series of events that make up the complaint.

The big picture: In the correspondence, the whistleblower's lawyer Andrew P. Bakaj outlines that they would be willing to meet if Acting National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire permits security clearances for their legal counsel to be present —prompting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to request the official expedite approval.

  • Schiff said earlier Wednesday after reviewing the complaint in private that the materials he viewed "exposed serious wrongdoing" and provided the committee with information to follow up on.
  • In contrast, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), who sits on the intelligence committee, tweeted, "I have reviewed the whistleblower complaint made available to the House Intelligence Committee. I do not believe this alone warrants the impeachment of President Trump. This complaint should be declassified and made available to the public."

Read the letters:

