Stories

Trump says he authorized release of transcript of call with Ukrainian president

Trump
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he would authorize the release of the transcript of the phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 in which he discussed Joe Biden and his son.

"I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine. You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"

Why it matters: The announcement comes as House Democrats are quickly coming together toward opening a formal impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden.

  • Some Democrats are worried that the transcript will be treated as a replacement for releasing the full whistleblower complaint — which reportedly involves a series of events beyond just the call — that allegedly involves Trump and Ukraine.

Go deeper: Inside Pelosi’s impeachment thinking

Never miss a major politics story

Get breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox

Ukraine