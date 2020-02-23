Warren sees bump in national poll following Nevada debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren surged to 19% and second place in a CBS News/YouGov national poll released Sunday, trailing front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders (28%) but edging out Joe Biden (17%) and Michael Bloomberg (13%).

Why it matters: The poll notes that only 42% of Democratic primary voters have made up their minds. While Warren underperformed in the first three states, her strong debate performance in Nevada last week may have given her campaign new life.

50% of respondents to Sunday's poll said Warren's performance in recent debates — including Wednesday's, where she ripped into the billionaire Bloomberg for his history of sexist remarks — impressed them the most out of any candidate.

The Warren campaign said Saturday that it has raised $14 million in the 10 days since the New Hampshire primary.

By the numbers:

Bernie Sanders: 28%

Elizabeth Warren: 19%

Joe Biden: 17%

Michael Bloomberg: 13%

Pete Buttigieg: 10%

Amy Klobuchar: 5%

The big picture: 65% of voters nationwide believe President Trump will be re-elected in November, according to the poll. Sen. Bernie Sanders — who just turned in a dominant performance in the Nevada caucuses — fares the best in a head-to-head matchup against Trump, but the margin appears slim no matter who the Democratic nominee is.

Sanders (47%) vs. Trump (44%)

Biden (47%) vs. Trump (45%)

Warren (46%) vs. Trump (45%)

Buttigieg (44%) vs. Trump (44%)

Klobuchar (44%) vs. Trump (45%)

Bloomberg (42%) vs. Trump (45%)

Methodology: The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted between Feb. 20–22. It surveyed 10,000 registered voters, including 6,498 self-identified Democrats and independents who plan to vote in the Democratic primaries. The margin of error for the whole sample is 1.2%, while the likely Democratic voter sample's margin of error is 1.7%.

