Warren campaign says it raised $14 million since New Hampshire

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign said on Saturday it raised $14 million in the 10 days after the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

The big picture: Warren "entered February with among the least money in the bank, only $2.3 million, of any candidate" the New York Times reported two days ago.

Her upswell in funding follows a standout debate performance in Nevada, where she skewered former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for calling "women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians" and signing "who knows how many" nondisclosure agreements with his female employees over sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

By the numbers: Warren took home roughly $21.2 million in Q4 fundraising — behind Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders — in a slight dip from her Q3 haul of $24.6 million.

