1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Warren campaign says it raised $14 million since New Hampshire

Orion Rummler

Elizabeth Warren rallies in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 21. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign said on Saturday it raised $14 million in the 10 days after the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

The big picture: Warren "entered February with among the least money in the bank, only $2.3 million, of any candidate" the New York Times reported two days ago.

  • Her upswell in funding follows a standout debate performance in Nevada, where she skewered former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for calling "women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians" and signing "who knows how many" nondisclosure agreements with his female employees over sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

By the numbers: Warren took home roughly $21.2 million in Q4 fundraising — behind Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders — in a slight dip from her Q3 haul of $24.6 million.

Mike Allen

Bloomberg's rough debut

Photo: John Locher/AP

Mike Bloomberg was booed during his debut debate as a Democratic presidential candidate — indicative of a rusty outing where the former New York mayor looked unprepared to respond to obvious lines of attack.

Why it matters ... The debate underscored the Bloomberg’s campaign biggest fear: It's hard to hide to his prickly demeanor. Bloomberg had all the time, practice and forewarning money could buy — and still struggled mightily on the public stage. 

Marisa Fernandez

Warren and Sanders raise millions after Nevada debate

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Both Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders raised more than $2.5 million after their Wednesday evening debate stage performances, the largest post-debate haul of the cycle, according to their campaigns.

Why it matters: The Democrats targeted first-time debater Mike Bloomberg, attacking his campaign spending, past comments about women and people of color, and non-disclosure agreements with former employees.

Orion Rummler

Poll: Bloomberg’s support falls 3 points after Nevada debate

Michael Bloomberg rallies in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 20. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has dropped in favorability days after drawing boos at his debut debate performance as a Democratic presidential candidate, according to new Morning Consult polling.

By the numbers: 17% of Democratic primary voters list Bloomberg as their top choice if a primary or caucus were held in their state — down from 20% before the Las Vegas debate. His net favorability has fallen 20 points from Morning Consult's pre-debate poll, when 25% of Democratic primary voters found him unfavorable. Now, 35% find him unfavorable.

