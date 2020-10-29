Walmart pulls guns, ammunition from U.S. stores, citing "civil unrest"

Walmart removed all guns and ammunition displays from its 4,700 U.S. stores this week as a “precaution for the safety of our associates and customer," citing "some isolated civil unrest," in Philadelphia.

Why it matters: In an email to the New York Times, a company spokesperson said the decision was prompted by the recent protests and looting in Philadelphia following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

The big picture: Walmart's decision comes months after the retailer removed firearms and ammo from some of its stores amid nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

Since the start of this year's anti-racism demonstrations, businesses — including Target stores in Minneapolis — have seen damage and looting.

What they're saying: "We only sell firearms in approximately half of our stores, primarily where there are large concentrations of hunters, sportsmen and sportswomen. We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," a spokesperson told Axios in an email.

The retail giant's decision also aims to prevent any possible theft of firearms if stores are broken into amid social unrest, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

The company hasn’t confirmed how long the items will be cleared away, but customers can still purchase firearms upon request, according to NYT.

Worth noting: The company remains a major gun retailer despite changes to its policies throughout the years.