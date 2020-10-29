Denver news in your inbox

Walmart pulls guns, ammunition from U.S. stores, citing "civil unrest"

Photo: Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Walmart removed all guns and ammunition displays from its 4,700 U.S. stores this week as a “precaution for the safety of our associates and customer," citing "some isolated civil unrest," in Philadelphia.

Why it matters: In an email to the New York Times, a company spokesperson said the decision was prompted by the recent protests and looting in Philadelphia following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

The big picture: Walmart's decision comes months after the retailer removed firearms and ammo from some of its stores amid nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

  • Since the start of this year's anti-racism demonstrations, businesses — including Target stores in Minneapolis — have seen damage and looting.

What they're saying: "We only sell firearms in approximately half of our stores, primarily where there are large concentrations of hunters, sportsmen and sportswomen. We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," a spokesperson told Axios in an email.

  • The retail giant's decision also aims to prevent any possible theft of firearms if stores are broken into amid social unrest, the Wall Street Journal first reported.
  • The company hasn’t confirmed how long the items will be cleared away, but customers can still purchase firearms upon request, according to NYT.

Worth noting: The company remains a major gun retailer despite changes to its policies throughout the years.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Oct 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Unrest in Philadelphia after fatal police shooting of Black man

Demonstrators rally on Tuesday near the location where Walter Wallace was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday during a tense second night of protests in Philadelphia over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

Driving the news: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a joint statement a "full investigation" would be launched to answer questions that arose from video that captured part of Monday's incident.

Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Philadelphia police to release 911 tapes of Walter Wallace's shooting

A protest on Tuesday near the location where Walter Wallace was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Philadelphia officials will release 911 tapes and body camera footage involving the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced at a briefing Wednesday.

The big picture: Wallace's death Monday sparked massive protests in the city and the Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday to quell unrest. A curfew that was imposed in Philadelphia from 9 p.m. Wednesday was due to expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Axios
Oct 28, 2020 - Podcasts

Fake hacks on social media

There have been many worries about bad actors hacking into social media platforms like Facebook and sowing chaos and distrust in our democracy. But now, Facebook is saying hackers might not even have to do any hacking at all to be effective. Instead, they can just say they did. It's called "perception hacking".

