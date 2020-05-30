Target CEO responds to Minneapolis protests: "We are a community in pain"

Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote, "we’ve vowed to face pain with purpose," in a statement released on Saturday regarding the Minneapolis protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The company closed two dozen stores in the Twin Cities area.

What he is saying: "We are a community in pain. That is not unique to the Twin Cities—it extends across America. The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts."

Cornell also said Target will make sure employees of the closed locations continue to receive full benefits and pay in the comings weeks.

Additionally, Target's "merchant and distribution teams are preparing truckloads of first aid equipment and medicine, bottled water, baby formula, diapers and other essentials, to help ensure that no one within the areas of heaviest damage and demonstration is cut off from needed supplies."

The state of play: One of Target's stores in Minneapolis was damaged amid protests over Floyd's death, per CBS Minnesota.

