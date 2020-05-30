13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Target CEO responds to Minneapolis protests: "We are a community in pain"

A Target store in Minneapolis as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote, "we’ve vowed to face pain with purpose," in a statement released on Saturday regarding the Minneapolis protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The company closed two dozen stores in the Twin Cities area.

What he is saying: "We are a community in pain. That is not unique to the Twin Cities—it extends across America. The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts."

  • Cornell also said Target will make sure employees of the closed locations continue to receive full benefits and pay in the comings weeks.
  • Additionally, Target's "merchant and distribution teams are preparing truckloads of first aid equipment and medicine, bottled water, baby formula, diapers and other essentials, to help ensure that no one within the areas of heaviest damage and demonstration is cut off from needed supplies."

The state of play: One of Target's stores in Minneapolis was damaged amid protests over Floyd's death, per CBS Minnesota.

21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he spoke with George Floyd's family

President Trump in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Friday that he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, a black resident of Minneapolis who died after a police officer knelt on his neck on Monday.

Driving the news: Former Vice President Joe Biden said via livestream a few hours earlier that he, too, had spoken with Floyd's family. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee implored white Americans to consider systemic injustices against African Americans more broadly, Axios' Alexi McCammond reports.

Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Police officer in George Floyd killing charged with third-degree murder

A protester with a sign with George Floyd's last words. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer involved in the killing of George Floyd, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The state of play: Freeman said that the delay in Chauvin's arrest, which came four days after Floyd's death on Monday, was due to the need to collect sufficient evidence — and that it was "by far the fastest" his office had charged a police officer. He added that he also anticipated charges against the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest and death, but refused to elaborate.

23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr announces civil rights probe into death of George Floyd

Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office on May 28. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating if police officers involved in the death of George Floyd violated federal civil rights laws, Attorney General Bill Barr said on Friday.

Driving the news: Barr's statement came shortly after charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter were announced against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck on Monday. Floyd died after being taken to a hospital following the encounter.

