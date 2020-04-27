46 mins ago - Health

Death toll from last year's El Paso Walmart shooting rises to 23

Rebecca Falconer

A makeshift memorial for the mass shootings victims in El Paso, Texas, last August. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A soccer coach wounded in a mass shooting outside a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, has died of his injuries almost nine months after the attack.

The big picture: Guillermo "Memo" Garcia had been treated in Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso since the Aug. 3 shooting, the hospital confirmed in a statement to news outlets Sunday. His death brings the number of people killed in the attack to 23. Most of the victims were Latino. A 21-year-old man from Allen, Texas, faces a capital murder trial and was charged with "90 counts of federal hate crimes" in February, per Reuters.

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 2,970,705 — Total deaths: 206,495 — Total recoveries — 865,549Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 965,426 — Total deaths: 54,856 — Total recoveries — 106,985— Total tested: 5,441,079Map.
  3. Federal government: White House to pivot to economic message, Birx and Fauci to take a "back seat."
  4. Public health: CDC updates symptoms list — U.S. testing numbers should soon double — WHO warns against coronavirus "immunity passports" — Gates Foundation will focus "total attention" on pandemic.
  5. Business: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurers.
  6. States: Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15 — Michigan governor says it's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy.
  7. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since March 12 — Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks— Boris Johnson returning to work.
  8. Trump: Birx defends president's disinfectant comments as a "dialogue" between him and scientists.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy
Dave LawlerOrion Rummler

The deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history

People watch the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The death toll from last August's shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, has risen to 23, officials confirmed Sunday. The attack is one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern American history.

The big picture: Mass shootings are becoming deadlier. The deadliest shooting 10 years ago left 16 people dead. The toll from the 2017 shooting at Las Vegas hotel is 59.

The list
Jonathan Swan

White House to shift to economic message on coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting "success stories" of businesses, reducing its public emphasis on health statistics, according to two officials familiar with the planning.

Driving the news: The Coronavirus Task Force — and the doctors who've become household names, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — "will continue but take a back seat to the forward-looking, 'what's next' message," a White House official told Axios.

Health