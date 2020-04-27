Death toll from last year's El Paso Walmart shooting rises to 23

A soccer coach wounded in a mass shooting outside a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, has died of his injuries almost nine months after the attack.

The big picture: Guillermo "Memo" Garcia had been treated in Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso since the Aug. 3 shooting, the hospital confirmed in a statement to news outlets Sunday. His death brings the number of people killed in the attack to 23. Most of the victims were Latino. A 21-year-old man from Allen, Texas, faces a capital murder trial and was charged with "90 counts of federal hate crimes" in February, per Reuters.