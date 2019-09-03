Walmart to halt sale of ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons

In the wake of 2 mass shootings at Walmart stores in recent months, the company said Tuesday it plans to discontinue handgun ammunition and all sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military-style assault weapons, CNBC reports.
By the numbers: Walmart estimated that it made up about 2% of the market for firearms, putting it among the "top three sellers in the industry," per CNBC. The company also owns an estimated 20% share of the market for ammunition. Walmart anticipates that market share will drop to 6%–9% with the new policy in effect.
The big picture: Walmart has faced pressure, including from its own employees, for failing to pull weapons from its stores after deadly shootings at a Mississippi Walmart in July and an El Paso Walmart in August.
- The company will also end all handgun sales in Alaska.
- Walmart plans to sell through its existing inventory before discontinuing sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, commonly associated with hunting, and large capacity clips on military-style weapons.
What he's saying: CEO Doug McMillon stated his intent to write to the White House and members of Congress demanding action on “common sense measures” and calling on government to “strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger.”
- Walmart is also requesting its customers stop visibly carrying firearms in stores in "open carry" states unless authorized law enforcement officers are present.
