CVS, Walgreens join Walmart and Kroger in halting in-store open carry

CVS and Walgreens both announced Thursday that they will no longer permit customers to openly carry firearms in their stores.

The big picture: The changes follow a mass shooting last month that killed 22 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Earlier this week, Walmart ended sales of ammunition for handguns and short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military-style assault weapons. Walmart also asked customers to no longer open carry in their stores, which was followed by a similar request by Kroger earlier this week.