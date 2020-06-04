1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Walmart taking guns and ammunitions off some sales floors amid unrest

A Walmart store in New York. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Walmart is removing firearms and ammunition from sales floors in some U.S. stores amid widespread protests over the death of George Floyd, per CNN.

The big picture: Most protests have been peaceful, but stores including Walmart have been targeted by looters during outbreaks of unrest, Business Insider notes. The retailer took the action out of "an abundance of caution," a spokesperson told Newsweek. "Those items are available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure room." Walmart announced last September it was halting the sale of ammunition for handguns and assault-style weapons.

Go deeper: Pro Rata Podcast: Walmart unloads on guns

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump hits back at Mattis: "I gave him a new life"

President Trump speaks at the White House. Photo: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump unloaded on his former defense secretary via Twitter on Wednesday, hours after James Mattis condemned him for making a "mockery of our Constitution" in his response to mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

What he's saying: "Probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about it. His nickname was 'Chaos', which I didn’t like, & changed it to 'Mad Dog'"

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama praises young protesters, urges mayors to pursue police reforms

Former President Barack Obama called on all mayors to review their use-of-force policies and commit to policing reform in a virtual town hall Wednesday hosted by the Obama Foundation's My Brothers Keepers Alliance.

Why it matters: Obama has addressed the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed on social media and in a Medium post, but this was his first time speaking about the past week's events on camera. His voice will add weight to the growing pressure on local, state and federal officials to pursue policing reforms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

James Mattis condemns Trump as a threat to the Constitution

Mattis on Fox in Septemnber 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis condemned President Trump for making a "mockery of our Constitution" in a statement to The Atlantic on Wednesday, saying he was "appalled" at the president's response to mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Trump’s former defense secretary had refrained from publicly criticizing his former boss since resigning in 2018.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow