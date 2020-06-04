Walmart is removing firearms and ammunition from sales floors in some U.S. stores amid widespread protests over the death of George Floyd, per CNN.

The big picture: Most protests have been peaceful, but stores including Walmart have been targeted by looters during outbreaks of unrest, Business Insider notes. The retailer took the action out of "an abundance of caution," a spokesperson told Newsweek. "Those items are available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure room." Walmart announced last September it was halting the sale of ammunition for handguns and assault-style weapons.

