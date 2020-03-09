Wall Street's coronavirus anxiety hits new heights

Trading activity Sunday night shows the recent tumult on Wall Street will continue.

What's going on: The yield on the benchmark government bond continued its swift slide lower as nervous investors pile into the safe-haven asset, while pre-market trading pointed to steel declines for U.S. stocks.

Details: The yield on the 10-year treasury note fell below 0.5% at one point on Sunday night.

There's been a massive move in yields in a short amount of time. Less than one week ago, the yield broke below 1% for the first time ever. At the beginning of the year, the yield was around 1.88%.

S&P 500 futures fell 5%. That’s the most stock exchange CME allows it to fall before curbing trading until the market officially opens on Monday. That limit was last hit more than 3 years ago.

Driving the news: Coronavirus cases spiked in the U.S. over the weekend. Overseas, Italy shut down a key economic hub to contain the spread of the virus.

Separately, the OPEC-Russia production-limiting pact fell through, prompting oil prices to collapse. The price of Brent crude fell more than 20%.

