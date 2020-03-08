Oil prices plunge as market absorbs OPEC-Russia split
A Kuwaiti trader checks stock prices at Boursa Kuwait in Kuwait City, on March 8, 2020. Photo: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images
Oil prices nosedived to four-year lows Sunday as trading resumed after Friday's collapse of the OPEC-Russia production-limiting pact, a rupture slated to increase supplies at a time when the novel coronavirus is sapping demand.
Driving the news: The global benchmark Brent crude is down roughly 22% to around $35 per barrel, an approximately $10 fall that follows Friday's decline of nearly $5-per-barrel and a broadly downward trend all year.
- Prices initially fell even further Sunday but regained a bit of ground.
Where it stands: Saudi Aramco is cutting prices, and multiple outlets reported over the weekend that the Saudis plan to significantly increase output when the current supply-limiting arrangement expires at the end of March.
Why it matters: The new split among mega-producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as the economic slowdown from COVID-19, has now pushed oil prices to their lowest levels since early 2016.
- The price collapse is also certain to bring new challenges to U.S. shale producers under increasing Wall Street pressure to show returns.
What they're saying: “The Saudis are the lowest cost producer by far. There is a reckoning ahead for all other producers, especially those companies operating in the U.S shale patch," said Again Capital’s John Kilduff via CNBC.
