Oil prices nosedived to four-year lows Sunday as trading resumed after Friday's collapse of the OPEC-Russia production-limiting pact, a rupture slated to increase supplies at a time when the novel coronavirus is sapping demand.

Driving the news: The global benchmark Brent crude is down roughly 22% to around $35 per barrel, an approximately $10 fall that follows Friday's decline of nearly $5-per-barrel and a broadly downward trend all year.

Prices initially fell even further Sunday but regained a bit of ground.

Where it stands: Saudi Aramco is cutting prices, and multiple outlets reported over the weekend that the Saudis plan to significantly increase output when the current supply-limiting arrangement expires at the end of March.

Why it matters: The new split among mega-producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as the economic slowdown from COVID-19, has now pushed oil prices to their lowest levels since early 2016.

The price collapse is also certain to bring new challenges to U.S. shale producers under increasing Wall Street pressure to show returns.

What they're saying: “The Saudis are the lowest cost producer by far. There is a reckoning ahead for all other producers, especially those companies operating in the U.S shale patch," said Again Capital’s John Kilduff via CNBC.

