1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Oil prices plunge as market absorbs OPEC-Russia split

Ben Geman

A Kuwaiti trader checks stock prices at Boursa Kuwait in Kuwait City, on March 8, 2020. Photo: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images

Oil prices nosedived to four-year lows Sunday as trading resumed after Friday's collapse of the OPEC-Russia production-limiting pact, a rupture slated to increase supplies at a time when the novel coronavirus is sapping demand.

Driving the news: The global benchmark Brent crude is down roughly 22% to around $35 per barrel, an approximately $10 fall that follows Friday's decline of nearly $5-per-barrel and a broadly downward trend all year.

  • Prices initially fell even further Sunday but regained a bit of ground.

Where it stands: Saudi Aramco is cutting prices, and multiple outlets reported over the weekend that the Saudis plan to significantly increase output when the current supply-limiting arrangement expires at the end of March.

Why it matters: The new split among mega-producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as the economic slowdown from COVID-19, has now pushed oil prices to their lowest levels since early 2016.

  • The price collapse is also certain to bring new challenges to U.S. shale producers under increasing Wall Street pressure to show returns.

What they're saying: “The Saudis are the lowest cost producer by far. There is a reckoning ahead for all other producers, especially those companies operating in the U.S shale patch," said Again Capital’s John Kilduff via CNBC.

Ben Geman

New aftershocks from Saudi-Russia oil rupture

Photo: Alexey Nikolskey/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia plans to boost oil output and sharply cut prices, signaling the first response to Friday's collapse of OPEC's production-cutting pact with Russia and allied producers, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The unraveling of the OPEC+ agreement, at least for now, and declining oil demand due to the novel coronavirus' economic toll are upending global oil markets and geopolitics.

Ben Geman

Oil plunges as OPEC-Russia talks collapse

Talks between OPEC and Russia ended Friday without a deal to deepen or extend oil production cuts as the economic slowdown from the novel coronavirus saps global demand, sending already-soft prices sharply downward.

Why it matters: The collapse of OPEC+ negotiations in Vienna marks a massive rupture in the three-year-old collaboration between giant producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to exert more control of the market amid the rise of U.S. shale production.

Ben Geman

Coronavirus looms over OPEC+ meeting

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

OPEC and Russia are slated to meet in Vienna this week to decide whether to extend and deepen their production-cutting agreement as the novel coronavirus eats into global oil demand.

Why it matters: The economic slowdown from the spread of the virus has pushed oil prices down to their lowest levels in over a year — creating new tests for the 3-year-old OPEC+ alliance between the cartel, Russia and allied producers.

