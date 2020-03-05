Wall Street returns to sell-off mode as coronavirus fears mount

Stocks fell more than 3% on Thursday afternoon, while yields on the benchmark government bond — considered a safe-haven asset — hit new lows.

Why it matters: The stretch of volatility initially sparked by the fears about how the coronavirus outbreak would damage the economy isn't letting up.

By the numbers: Thursday's losses have erased some of yesterday's 4% gains, but the S&P 500 is still higher on the week. The index is back in correction territory, or 10% below its record high.