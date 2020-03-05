41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Air-travel industry group: Coronavirus could cost airlines $113B

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Marina Lystseva\TASS via Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak could cost airlines up to $113 billion in lost revenue from declines in air travel in the spring and early summer, the International Air Transport Association said Thursday in a press release.

Why it matters: The IATA estimates that airlines could experience a 19% loss in passenger revenues if the virus extensively spreads in countries that now have 10 or more confirmed cases as of March 2.

  • IATA assumes that the industry will recover in late summer or early fall.
  • The IATA’s previous estimate in February put lost revenues at $29.3 billion based on a scenario in which the virus was confined to markets associated with China. Since that analysis, the virus has spread to more than 80 countries.

What they're saying: “The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and CEO. "In little over two months, the industry’s prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse."

  • “Many airlines are cutting capacity and taking emergency measures to reduce costs. Governments must take note. Airlines are doing their best to stay afloat as they perform the vital task of linking the world’s economies," Juniac said.

The big picture: Airlines are benefitting from lower oil prices, but also have had to reduce operation costs by cutting jobs, asking employees to take unpaid leave and limiting flights, according to AP.

  • British regional airline Flybe announced Thursday that it would stop flying in part due to the virus' impact on air travel, the BBC reports.
  • Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports that British Airways announced Monday that it will begin limiting London-New York flights to match low demand.

Go deeper: Coronavirus to deliver largest decline in international travel to U.S. since financial crisis

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

United Airlines cutting April flights amid coronavirus fears

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images.

United Airlines will be cutting flights in April due to slowed demand amid growing fears over the novel coronavirus, per CNBC.

Where it stands: International flights will be cut by 20% and domestic flights by 10%. The rollback comes as coronavirus has spread worldwide since January — largely due to international travel stemming from Wuhan, China, and other sites of major outbreaks, including Italy and Iran.

Go deeperArrow19 hours ago - Health
Marisa Fernandez

British Airways limits London-New York flights as coronavirus reduces demand

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

British Airways announced Monday it was canceling 12 flights from London's Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport to match low demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: It's the only route in the world that rakes in more than $1 billion in revenue per year, topping the rankings of highest-earning flights by nearly $300 million more than its closest rival, according to travel firm OAG.

Go deeperArrowMar 2, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

United Airlines to pause flights to Japan due to coronavirus

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

United Airlines announced Friday it has cancelled its flights to Japan until the end of April, as more countries experience community-wide spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Estimates show the virus could cost the travel industry $46.6 billion per month, according to a survey released this week by Global Business Travel Association, the Washington Post reports.

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Health