Coronavirus to deliver largest decline in international travel to U.S. since financial crisis

Dion Rabouin

People wearing masks talk in New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Photo: Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Foreign travel to the U.S. is slated to tumble over the next six months, according to the latest data from the U.S. Travel Association.

What's happening: The USTA's three-month Leading Travel Index (LTI) projects international inbound travel will fall by 6% year-over-year, "as the coronavirus outbreak continues to roil the global economy," the agency said in a release Tuesday.

  • "The latest Travel Trends Index (TTI) captures data from January, when awareness of coronavirus began to ramp up and China — one of the biggest travel markets to the U.S. — implemented aggressive measures to curb travel out of certain cities."

Why it matters: The predicted drop of 6% over the three-month period is the sharpest in the five-year history of the TTI, and would be the largest decline in international inbound travel since the 2007–2008 financial crisis.

Be smart: “There is a lot of uncertainty around coronavirus, and it is pretty clear that it is having an effect on travel demand — not just from China, and not just internationally, but for domestic business and leisure travel as well," USTA president and CEO Roger Dow said in a statement.

  • However, he adds that "it’s important to keep in mind that the restrictions and warnings are highly specific to countries where there have been pronounced outbreaks. Right now there is absolutely no official guidance that people need to be reconsidering travel in the U.S.”

Marisa Fernandez

United Airlines to pause flights to Japan due to coronavirus

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

United Airlines announced Friday it has cancelled its flights to Japan until the end of April, as more countries experience community-wide spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Estimates show the virus could cost the travel industry $46.6 billion per month, according to a survey released this week by Global Business Travel Association, the Washington Post reports.

Marisa Fernandez

British Airways limits London-New York flights as coronavirus reduces demand

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

British Airways announced Monday it was canceling 12 flights from London's Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport to match low demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: It's the only route in the world that rakes in more than $1 billion in revenue per year, topping the rankings of highest-earning flights by nearly $300 million more than its closest rival, according to travel firm OAG.

Felix Salmon

Coronavirus speeds world's retreat into national shells

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's not just goods and services that cross international borders every day — it's people, too. But now the world is retreating into national shells, and the U.S. is leading the way in discouraging international travel.

Driving the news: In recent days, the U.S. has banned foreigners from entering the U.S. if they have been in China within the past 2 weeks.

