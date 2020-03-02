British Airways limits London-New York flights as coronavirus reduces demand

British Airways announced Monday it was canceling 12 flights from London's Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport to match low demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: It's the only route in the world that rakes in more than $1 billion in revenue per year, topping the rankings of highest-earning flights by nearly $300 million more than its closest rival, according to travel firm OAG.

What they're saying: "We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including rebooking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel," the airlines said in a statement.

The big picture: The airline has canceled several other flights to Italy, France, Germany and other countries in Europe from London's airports. Routes to China, Singapore and South Korea have also already been paused due to the outbreak.

