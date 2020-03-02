1 hour ago - Health

British Airways limits London-New York flights as coronavirus reduces demand

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

British Airways announced Monday it was canceling 12 flights from London's Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport to match low demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: It's the only route in the world that rakes in more than $1 billion in revenue per year, topping the rankings of highest-earning flights by nearly $300 million more than its closest rival, according to travel firm OAG.

What they're saying: "We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including rebooking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel," the airlines said in a statement.

The big picture: The airline has canceled several other flights to Italy, France, Germany and other countries in Europe from London's airports. Routes to China, Singapore and South Korea have also already been paused due to the outbreak.

Rebecca Falconer

Storm Ciara causes floods and travel disruption in northern Europe

A flooded street in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, in northern England on Sunday. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Storm Ciara has unleashed heavy rains, hurricane-force winds and floods in northern Europe, causing widespread travel disruption, EuroNews reports.

Details: "Two of Europe's busiest airports — one in Frankfurt, Germany, the other in Amsterdam, Netherlands — each grounded more than 100 flights due to the storm," per CNN. Airlines also reported that flights were canceled or disrupted in the U.K., where the national weather agency issued over 250 flood warnings. Several British rail firms warned people to expect delays and urged them not to travel, AP notes.

Justin Green

The coronavirus is Trump's slow-burn crisis

Photo: Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images

At 6:30 p.m. from the White House press room, President Trump will publicly make himself the face of America's response to the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: This is exactly the situation where a president needs the credibility to truthfully explain a tough situation to the public.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: WHO says containment still possible

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

The World Health Organization Monday said it's still possible to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic, despite the growing number of cases outside the epicenter in mainland China.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 90,000 people in almost 70 countries and territories. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surged past 3,000 Sunday night, as officials confirmed the virus had killed a second person in the United States.

