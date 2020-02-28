United Airlines to pause flights to Japan due to coronavirus
United Airlines announced Friday it has cancelled its flights to Japan until the end of April, as more countries experience community-wide spread of the coronavirus.
The big picture: Estimates show the virus could cost the travel industry $46.6 billion per month, according to a survey released this week by Global Business Travel Association, the Washington Post reports.
What's happening: United, Hawaiian Airlines and Delta have also canceled or limited service to South Korea.
- The State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised Americans to reconsider travel to South Korea.
- Several other countries, like Italy, Japan and Iran, have precautionary warnings based on the increase in their coronavirus cases.
- Three major U.S. carriers already halted their flights to China and Hong Kong in January.
What's next: Most of the cancellations are likely to extend through the end of April.
