United Airlines to pause flights to Japan due to coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

United Airlines announced Friday it has cancelled its flights to Japan until the end of April, as more countries experience community-wide spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Estimates show the virus could cost the travel industry $46.6 billion per month, according to a survey released this week by Global Business Travel Association, the Washington Post reports.

What's happening: United, Hawaiian Airlines and Delta have also canceled or limited service to South Korea.

What's next: Most of the cancellations are likely to extend through the end of April.

Airlines cut back on U.S.-China flights due to coronavirus fears

Several airlines — including major U.S. carriers like Delta, United and American — are suspending some or all of their China flights through February because of coronavirus fears.

The big picture: Airlines said demand for flights to China has plummeted due to the virus' spread. Large companies in other industries — from technology to packaged food — have suspended business trips, CNBC reports.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: WHO raises global threat level to "very high"

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment for the novel coronavirus to "very high" Friday, its highest risk level as countries struggle to contain it. Meanwhile, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow this morning tried to reassure the markets, which continued to correct amid growing fears of a U.S. recession.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 2,860 people and infected about 83,800 others in almost 60 countries and territories outside the epicenter in mainland China. The number of new cases reported outside China now exceed those inside the country.

Orion Rummler

American Airlines union sues to pause flights between China and U.S.

An American Airlines pilots' union sued the company on Thursday to temporarily halt all flights between the U.S. and China, the Financial Times reports, citing "serious" health threats from the coronavirus.

What they're saying: "We estimate that as many as 300 passengers and crew travel to DFW alone from Chinese cities on each American Airlines flight,” said Eric Ferguson, president of the union — representing 15,000 pilots. American Airlines previously stated it would cancel flights between Los Angeles and China from Feb. 9 through March 27, citing a decline in demand.

