Stocks jump 4% after coronavirus sell-off

Courtenay Brown

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks closed up more than 4% on Wednesday afternoon, erasing all of yesterday's losses. The S&P 500 is 7.5% below record levels seen in mid-February.

Driving the news: The gains in the stock market were led by health care stocks, which analysts say got a boost from a strong Super Tuesday performance by Joe Biden — a candidate whose policies would be more favorable to the sector than those of Bernie Sanders. UnitedHealth, the country's biggest health insurer, had its best day in 10 years.

Between the lines: The near-daily swings of 2% or more in the past week have been tied to improving or worsening prospects for the global economy and the coronavirus — plus the willingness for governments and central banks to step in and lessen the blow.

Stocks jump more than 4% after last week's sell-off

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks closed up more than 4% on Monday, rebounding from Wall Street's worst week since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 is 8% below its record high, moving out of correction territory.

The big picture: The gains come despite more news of the coronavirus outbreak spreading in the U.S. and around the globe. Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, indicated willingness to step in to soften the blow of any coronavirus impact to the global economy.

Updated Mar 2, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus updates: First death reported in California

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

The first U.S. death from the novel coronavirus occurred outside of Washington state Wednesday in Placer County, Calif., bringing the American death total to 11.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to combat the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 93,000 people in over 80 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 3,200.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus doesn't tell the full story behind Dow's plunge

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

As someone has certainly told you by now, the Dow fell by more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in more than two years, erasing all of 2020's gains. Most news headlines assert that the stock market's momentum was finally broken by "coronavirus fears," but that's not the full story.

What's happening: The novel coronavirus has been infecting and killing scores of people for close to a month and, depending on the day, the market has sold off or risen to record highs.

