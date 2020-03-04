Congress reaches $8 billion deal for emergency coronavirus funding

Congress reached Wednesday a bipartisan $8 billion deal to provide emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: It's a rare bit of bipartisan lawmaking stretching across both the House and the Senate.

Where it's going, per the Wall Street Journal:

$3 billion for developing treatments

$2.2 billion for public health measure to help prevent its spread

More than $1 billion to be sent overseas

What they're saying: "This should not be about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people from a potential pandemic," said Senate Appropriations Chair Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), per NBC News.

"We worked together to craft an aggressive and comprehensive response that provides the resources the experts say they need to combat this crisis. I thank my colleagues for their cooperation and appreciate President Trump’s eagerness to sign this legislation and get the funding out the door without delay."

The state of play: The agreed-upon package is larger than the $2.5 billion that the Trump administration had originally asked for to combat the virus — and slightly less than the $8.5 billion counter offered up by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The deal comes as the virus continues to spread domestically, with over 100 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

What's next: The House plans to vote on the measure later Wednesday, while the Senate could take it up as early as Thursday. It'll then go to President Trump's desk for his signature.

