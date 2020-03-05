18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Sequoia Capital calls coronavirus "the black swan of 2020"

Top Silicon Valley investment firm Sequoia Capital today sent a dire warning to portfolio company CEOs about the business impacts of coronavirus, suggesting that they "question every assumption" about their businesses, including cash runway, headcount, and sales forecasts.

Why it matters: The last time Sequoia did something similar was in October 2008, at the peak of the financial crisis, via its famed "RIP Good Times" slide deck. The firm is known for placing early bets on such companies as Airbnb, Google, and WhatsApp.

