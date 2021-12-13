Internal memo: Vox Media plans to acquire Group Nine Media

Vox Media, which houses sites like Vox.com, Eater and SB Nation, plans to acquire Group Nine Media, the digital company home to brands like NowThis, The Dodo, PopSugar, Thrillist and Seeker, according to an internal memo circulated to Vox Media employees Monday.

Why it matters: The merger will create a digital media behemoth. Both companies have acquired major digital franchises in the past year to bolster their scale ahead of the combination.

Group Nine Media acquired POPSUGAR Inc. in October 2019 for $300 million.

Vox Media acquired New York Media in 2019 for roughly $125 million. It acquired Cafe Studios, a podcast company, earlier this year, in addition to several smaller deals, like the acquisition of the cocktail brand Punch in August.

Details: In a memo to staff obtained by Axios, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said the deal was not yet closed, but that the business rationale behind the merger is "to grow revenue, increase scale, and combine these incredibly powerful and complementary portfolios."

"Together we will be an even stronger, more financially sustainable company that can invest more in our products and our people," he noted.

Bankoff would run the combined company. Group Nine Media CEO Ben Lerer would join its board of directors. Bankoff noted that none of the companies editorial brands would change.

A team from both companies "will begin developing a thoughtful plan to integrate functions where it makes sense to do so," Bankoff wrote.

The deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that Vox Media shareholders would own 75% of the combined company.

Be smart: Group Nine Media announced that it had formed its own SPAC last year, and that the SPAC could be used as a vehicle to take another company public with it. As Axios has previously noted, the company has until January 2023 to identify a company that it would take public with it.

In his note, Bankoff said, "[W]e have no immediate plans to go public, although we’ll always continue to evaluate opportunities that are in the best interest of all of our stakeholders, including our employees."

Axios reported earlier this year that Lerer told staff in a company-wide meeting that the company expects to be profitable this year and will bring in an estimated $200 million in revenue.

The big picture: The deal follows an intense period of consolidation in the digital media space, as digital giants vie to compete with internet giants like Google and Facebook.

BuzzFeed acquired Complex last week when it became the first digital media company in the modern era to go public via a SPAC. Early trading has shown that investors are somewhat skeptical of how the digital media company will fair on a public market.

IAC's Dotdash acquired Meredith last month in a $2.7 billion deal.

last month in a $2.7 billion deal. Penske Media acquired the brands from Hollywood entertainment company MRC via a joint venture deal last year.

acquired the brands from Hollywood entertainment company MRC via a joint venture deal last year. BDG Media (formerly Bustle Digital Group) intends to go public via a SPAC next year.

(formerly Bustle Digital Group) intends to go public via a SPAC next year. Forbes announced a deal to go public via a SPAC earlier this year.

What to watch: A source familiar with the process says the deal could signed as soon as Monday evening.