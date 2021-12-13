Sign up for our daily briefing

Internal memo: Vox Media plans to acquire Group Nine Media

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff . Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vox Media, which houses sites like Vox.com, Eater and SB Nation, plans to acquire Group Nine Media, the digital company home to brands like NowThis, The Dodo, PopSugar, Thrillist and Seeker, according to an internal memo circulated to Vox Media employees Monday.

Why it matters: The merger will create a digital media behemoth. Both companies have acquired major digital franchises in the past year to bolster their scale ahead of the combination.

Details: In a memo to staff obtained by Axios, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said the deal was not yet closed, but that the business rationale behind the merger is "to grow revenue, increase scale, and combine these incredibly powerful and complementary portfolios."

  • "Together we will be an even stronger, more financially sustainable company that can invest more in our products and our people," he noted.
  • Bankoff would run the combined company. Group Nine Media CEO Ben Lerer would join its board of directors. Bankoff noted that none of the companies editorial brands would change.
  • A team from both companies "will begin developing a thoughtful plan to integrate functions where it makes sense to do so," Bankoff wrote.  
  • The deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that Vox Media shareholders would own 75% of the combined company.

Be smart: Group Nine Media announced that it had formed its own SPAC last year, and that the SPAC could be used as a vehicle to take another company public with it. As Axios has previously noted, the company has until January 2023 to identify a company that it would take public with it.

  • In his note, Bankoff said, "[W]e have no immediate plans to go public, although we’ll always continue to evaluate opportunities that are in the best interest of all of our stakeholders, including our employees."
  • Axios reported earlier this year that Lerer told staff in a company-wide meeting that the company expects to be profitable this year and will bring in an estimated $200 million in revenue.

The big picture: The deal follows an intense period of consolidation in the digital media space, as digital giants vie to compete with internet giants like Google and Facebook.

  • BuzzFeed acquired Complex last week when it became the first digital media company in the modern era to go public via a SPAC. Early trading has shown that investors are somewhat skeptical of how the digital media company will fair on a public market.
  • IAC's Dotdash acquired Meredith last month in a $2.7 billion deal.
  • Penske Media acquired the brands from Hollywood entertainment company MRC via a joint venture deal last year.
  • BDG Media (formerly Bustle Digital Group) intends to go public via a SPAC next year.
  • Forbes announced a deal to go public via a SPAC earlier this year.

What to watch: A source familiar with the process says the deal could signed as soon as Monday evening.

Sara FischerDan Primack
Updated Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Right wing builds its own echo chamber

Expand chart
Data: Apptopia; Table: Axios Visuals

Conservatives are aggressively building their own apps, phones, cryptocurrencies and publishing houses in an attempt to circumvent what they see as an increasingly liberal internet and media ecosystem.

Why it matters: Many of these efforts couldn't exist without the backing of major corporate figures and billionaires who are eager to push back against things like "censorship" and "cancel culture."

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Omicron derails company holiday parties

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.

Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.

Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornadoes: At least 74 dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 74, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "We expect this death toll to grow," Beshear said at an afternoon news briefing. Earlier Monday, he warned that with "this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

