2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Penske acquiring Billboard, Hollywood Reporter, Vibe in joint venture

Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for THR

Hollywood entertainment company MRC and media conglomerate Penske Media Corp., which owns publications like Rolling Stone, Variety and Deadline, announced on Wednesday a deal to create two joint ventures in publishing and content.

Why it matters: Nearly all of the major U.S. publications covering Hollywood will be housed under one joint venture.

Details: There will be no leadership changes at either company as a result of the new joint ventures, and both PMC and MRC will continue to operate independently. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both MRC and Penske will hold significant ownership in each of the two joint ventures.

  1. The newly-established "PMRC" publishing joint venture will house The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vibe and Music Business Worldwide. PMRC’s day-to-day operations will be led by PMC, which also houses publications like Deadline, WWD, SHE Media, Sportico others. 
  2. The newly-established content joint partnership will produce TV, movies and other multimedia projects using intellectual property from both companies. It will leverage the content production expertise at MRC to produce new multimedia products from PMRC's editorial brands, like Variety and Hollywood Reporter.

What's next: The transition period will last through the end of 2020.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
4 mins ago - World

The hacking of Iran's hackers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

An Iranian cyber operations front organization that’s a target of new U.S. sanctions was itself the victim of an attack that looted its own hacking tools and dumped them on the internet two years ago.

Driving the news: Last week, amid increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran, the Treasury Department announced major new Iran-related sanctions targeting cyber operators working for Iranian intelligence. The sanctions targeted 45 individuals affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), Tehran’s main civilian intelligence agency.

Marisa Fernandez
56 mins ago - Health

FDA chief vows agency will not accept political pressure on coronavirus vaccine

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn promised that "science will guide our decision" for a coronavirus vaccine at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Why it matters: More Americans are expressing doubt about a first-generation vaccine, despite President Trump's efforts to push an unrealistic timeline that conflicts with medical experts in his administration.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

CEO confidence rises for the first time in over 2 years

Data: Business Roundtable; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

A closely-watched CEO economic confidence index rose for the first time after declining for nine straight quarters, according to a survey of 150 chief executives of the biggest U.S. companies by trade group Business Roundtable.

Why it matters: The index, which still remains at a decade low, reflects corporate America's expectations for sales, hiring and spending — which plummeted amid uncertainty when the pandemic hit.

