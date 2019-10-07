Group Nine Media to acquire POPSUGAR Inc.

By the numbers: The acquisition values POPSUGAR at $300 million and the combined company at $1 billion, per the Wall Street Journal.

Group Nine recently raised $50 million from Discovery, bringing its total amount raised to $190 million at a valuation of over $600 million, per the Journal.

Yes, but: Private company valuations exist only because certain investors say they do at a certain point in time. There's no guarantee an acquirer or the public market will agree.

Details: According to a statement, the purpose of the merger is to give the combined company more scale for selling digital ads. It will also help Group Nine build its commerce and events businesses.

Group Nine will acquire POPSUGAR's commerce business, its affiliate marketing business POPSUGAR Shop, and its popular event franchise POPSUGAR Play/Ground.

Be smart: POPSUGAR has remained relatively below the radar, given all the recent talk about media mergers over the past few months.

In a statement, POPSUGAR founder and CEO Brian Sugar said the company has reached profitability over the past few years.

