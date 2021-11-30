Media startups anxiously await BuzzFeed’s stock market debut

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Digital media companies considering going public are watching BuzzFeed's expected stock market debut next week to see how investors will respond.
Why it matters: A slowdown in SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) earlier this year pushed some digital media companies that were considering going public via SPAC IPOs away from the idea, such as Vice.
- Sources tell Axios that much of investors' appetites in the sector will be contingent on how BuzzFeed trades in its first few months.
- Another source notes that institutional investors have became slightly more cautious of digital media investments following the Ozy Media fraud allegations scandal.
State of play: Shareholders of 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, the blank check company BuzzFeed is merging with to go public, will vote on Thursday to approve the SPAC merger.
- If all goes according to plan, both the SPAC merger and BuzzFeed's $300 million acquisition of Complex Networks would both close by the end of the day Friday, per a source familiar with the process.
- The company would then begin trading on December 6th. BuzzFeed is targeting a $1.5 billion valuation upon combining with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. At least one investor, NBCUniversal, was reportedly concerned about the valuation, and losing money on the deal.
Driving the news: BDG Media, formerly Bustle, is still aiming to go public via a SPAC next year, two sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. The company is in talks with SPAC sponsors, but is hoping to have something wrapped up by the second or third quarter of 2022.
- BDG Media, like other digital media firms, is waiting to see how BuzzFeed's SPAC plays out over the course of the next year, per a source familiar with its plans. The company recently said it would acquire Some Spider Studios, a parenting brand, for $150 million to scale its operations.
- Vox Media is still considering a SPAC IPO, according to two sources familiar with its plans, but the company is exploring a range of options that may not lead to a public market play.
- Group Nine Media announced last year that it had formed its own SPAC that it can be used as a vehicle to take another company public with it. It has until January 2023 to identify a company that it would take public with it. The Information reports that one of the potential companies includes Gary Vaynerchuk's "VaynerMedia."
Between the lines: BuzzFeed ultimately decided to go public via a SPAC because it would allow it to go public faster than a traditional IPO, and it would give BuzzFeed the ability to simultaneously merge with Complex Networks.
- The 15-year-old company was aiming to go public prior to the pandemic, but COVID put plans on hold. It was profitable in 2020 and anticipates being profitable again in 2021, per quarterly earnings statements.
What to watch: In preparing for a SPAC, BuzzFeed put forward aggressive revenue and growth predictions, including hitting over $1 billion in revenue by 2024.
- BuzzFeed and Complex together are expected to bring in $521 million in revenue this year, per company reports.
- The company plans to continue acquiring and scaling companies that will help grow its bottom line.