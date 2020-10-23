Axios' Margaret Talev (left) and María Teresa Kumar, CEO and president of Voto Latino. Photo: Axios
María Teresa Kumar, CEO and president of Voto Latino, said Friday that Black and Latino voters for the first time see racial justice as a top issue, not just at the national level but in their state and local governments.
By the numbers: Fifteen million Latinos are eligible to vote in this election but are not registered. Four million Latino Americans have become eligible to vote since 2016, and every 30 seconds a Latino becomes of age to vote.
Kumar told Axios' Margaret Talev that Voto Latino is registering Americans and funding elections in several "battleground" states — Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and in some cases Florida.
- "Trump policies at the national level are impacting Latino communities disproportionately, but voters have the Greg Abbotts in Texas giving a different level of anxiety at the local level," she said.