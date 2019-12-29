There are 2,506 confirmed hospital cases of the lung injury in all 50 states, Washington and two U.S. territories, as of Dec. 17.

Driving the news: The ad depicts two voters, one identified as a Trump supporter, arguing that flavored vapor products helped them quit smoking. Banning flavored e-cigarettes will result in vapers withdrawing their support for Trump, costing him the 2020 election, the voters in the ad say.

It will air Sunday on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC in Palm Beach County, Fla., per the VTA's press release. The president is spending the holidays at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

The ad cites a 2016 Royal College of Physicians report to claim that vaping is "95% safer" than smoking.

Depicting e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to cigarettes is an effective marketing strategy for consumers, the report also states.

Flashback: Conservative leaders circulated data to the White House last fall showing the number of adult vapers in key battleground states greatly outweighs the margins by which Trump won those states in 2016 — and they argue it could cost him reelection.

VTA ran its first ad in October.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Alayna Treene: There are four unsubstantiated assumptions about adult vapers in the case being presented to Trump.

They start out as Trump voters. They wouldn't vape anymore if they couldn't get the flavors. They are single-issue voters around vaping rights. The eventual Democratic nominee would be more vape-friendly.

