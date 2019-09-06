The big picture: The CDC reported 1,479 confirmed and probable cases of severe respiratory illnesses as of Oct. 15 among those who vaped nicotine or cannabis products in 49 states, Washington, D.C., and 1 U.S. territory. Officials say that number is expected to continue rising.

Where it stands: The CDC maintains that no single e-cigarette product or compound has been linked to the pulmonary illnesses and there is no evidence that an infectious disease is the culprit.

Among 1,357 patients with data on age and sex:

70% of patients are male.



The median age of patients is 23, and the range spans from 13 to 75 years old.

In New York, the first teenager died after being hospitalized twice in September with a vaping-related illness.

In Massachusetts, the death of a woman in her 60s was reported on Oct. 7 as the state's first vaping-related death. The state currently has a 4-month ban on all vaping products, the harshest in the U.S.

In Georgia, a patient with a history of heavy nicotine vaping, but no reported history of vaping THC, died, Georgia's Department of Health said.

A Kansas man over age 50 with "underlying health conditions" died from a lung-related illness linked to vaping, according to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

A Missouri man in his mid-40s died from the illness, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services.

What they're saying: "This cluster of illnesses represents an emerging clinical syndrome" and points to a "worrisome" trend, physicians and health officials wrote on Sept. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"It is possible that some of these cases were already occurring and we were not picking them up" prior to the agency's investigation into the illnesses, the director for the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, Mitch Zeller, said in August.

Of note: A woman filed the first wrongful death lawsuit against Juul in October, claiming the e-cigarette maker's nicotine cartridges were a significant factor in causing the death of her 18-year-old son over a year ago.

