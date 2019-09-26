There are 1,479 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury in 49 states and 33 deaths associated with e-cigarette use, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

The big picture: Additional patient lab tests have taken place related to a variety of vape products used. Little progress has been made in uncovering the specific cause of these respiratory illnesses, though CDC officials say that THC vape products have been linked to a majority of patients with vaping-related lung injuries.